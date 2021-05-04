Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,104 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,881,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

CASH opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $51.02.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $30,859.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,909.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

