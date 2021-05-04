Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Shares of ZBH opened at $177.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.01 and its 200 day moving average is $156.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.78 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,112.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

