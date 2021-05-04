Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 24.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.36.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $102.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 39.35%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

