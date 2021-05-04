Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.59% of Veritiv worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,939,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,321,000 after acquiring an additional 86,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Veritiv by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 49,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Veritiv by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 235,818 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Veritiv by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Veritiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritiv news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $197,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,482.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

VRTV opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $706.85 million, a PE ratio of -67.05 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

