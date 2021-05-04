Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.34 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post sales of $17.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.40 million and the lowest is $17.25 million. Veritone reported sales of $11.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year sales of $78.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.25 million to $79.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $97.72 million, with estimates ranging from $94.42 million to $100.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on VERI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

NASDAQ VERI traded down $1.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,220. The firm has a market cap of $720.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $66,006,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $25,087,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Veritone during the third quarter worth about $2,966,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $6,125,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth about $2,703,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

