Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Short Interest Update

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. Vertex’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

