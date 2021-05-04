Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.72 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 billion to $7.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.47.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,372,229 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,323,000 after acquiring an additional 104,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 312,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $215.79 and a 200 day moving average of $220.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

