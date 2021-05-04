Vesper (VSP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.34 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for $32.57 or 0.00060622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vesper has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a total market cap of $85.77 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00065069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00262265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $626.63 or 0.01166430 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00030919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00724427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53,823.24 or 1.00188078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,593 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

