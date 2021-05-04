VestChain (VEST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $43,910.00

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One VestChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VestChain has a total market cap of $8.73 million and approximately $43,910.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VestChain has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00079250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00068185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.89 or 0.00883563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,633.85 or 0.10161155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00101822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00045823 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VestChain is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

