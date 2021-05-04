VIBE Market Cap Hits $6.07 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. VIBE has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $18,042.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00084958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00070412 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.81 or 0.00871998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,355.98 or 0.09878068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.76 or 0.00100997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00043956 BTC.

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE is a coin. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars.

