Vidulum Price Tops $0.0530 on Top Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, Vidulum has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $379,360.00 and approximately $3,352.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000641 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 108.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

