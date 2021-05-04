Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,204. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Simmons raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.23.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.