Vir Biotechnology (VIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. On average, analysts expect Vir Biotechnology to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VIR opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of -0.99.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,925. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

