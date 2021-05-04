Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Raised to $320.00

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.60.

VRTS opened at $274.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $277.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.13.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

