Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,794 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,843 shares of company stock worth $29,838,958. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V opened at $232.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.11 and its 200-day moving average is $210.57. The stock has a market cap of $454.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.72 and a twelve month high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.