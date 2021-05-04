Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.38. The stock had a trading volume of 45,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,462,850. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.57. The company has a market capitalization of $451.73 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.72 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

