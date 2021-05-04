Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:VSH traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.49. 52,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,342. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

In other news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424. Company insiders own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.