Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

VIST traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $230.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.62.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 21.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $3,623,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

