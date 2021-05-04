Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

NYSE VIST opened at $2.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Vista Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $229.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.62.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 45.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,227,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 638,423 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $3,623,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

