Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,557 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Several research firms recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

