Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €237.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €250.73 ($294.98).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €220.75 ($259.71) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €230.01 and a 200 day moving average of €173.13. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

