Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE VNT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.33. 12,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,490. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.92.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $2,175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $5,349,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

