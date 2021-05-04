Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €48.50 Price Target at Warburg Research

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been given a €48.50 ($57.06) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VOS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €49.30 ($58.00).

Get Vossloh alerts:

Shares of Vossloh stock opened at €44.10 ($51.88) on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a 12 month high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.58 million and a P/E ratio of 45.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.35.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.