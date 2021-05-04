Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective by analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VOS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €48.50 ($57.06) target price on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vossloh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.70 ($58.47).

VOS traded down €0.20 ($0.24) on Tuesday, reaching €44.10 ($51.88). The company had a trading volume of 10,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.19. Vossloh has a 1 year low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a 1 year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $774.58 million and a PE ratio of 45.05.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

