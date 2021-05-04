W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 36,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 773,683 shares.The stock last traded at $68.73 and had previously closed at $68.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday. Vertical Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 327.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is 30.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,007,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $164,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,172 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,934,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 379,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 78,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

