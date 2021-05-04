W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a $70.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $71.00.

GRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CL King downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Vertical Research downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.25.

Shares of GRA stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

