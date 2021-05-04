Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

