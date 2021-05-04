Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Walker & Dunlop worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.12.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,662.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $6,731,263.08. Insiders have sold 97,136 shares of company stock worth $9,959,020 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

