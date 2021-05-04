WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $393.90 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.07 and a 1 year high of $394.93. The company has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.38 and its 200 day moving average is $339.76.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.