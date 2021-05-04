WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,637 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.9% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $94,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.32.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,838,958. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $232.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.72 and a 12 month high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

