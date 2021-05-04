WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 370 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,499 shares of company stock worth $10,408,036. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock stock opened at $825.62 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $832.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $778.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $718.66. The company has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

