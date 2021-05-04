Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $22,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $4,091,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 152,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $94.13 and a one year high of $140.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.89 and a 200-day moving average of $119.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

