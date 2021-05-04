Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.12 billion-$17.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.89 billion.

Shares of WM stock opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.70. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

