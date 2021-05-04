Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Reaches $0.62 on Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $25.90 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 65.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00065931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.95 or 0.00267243 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.98 or 0.01166354 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00032185 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $403.06 or 0.00738036 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,718.72 or 1.00194012 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

