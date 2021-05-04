Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Holdings Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin purchased 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,212 shares of company stock worth $5,388,255 over the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.35.

Wayfair stock opened at $280.18 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.51 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of -40.14, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.09.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

