WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $460.57 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.00. 85,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,706. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $165.91 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. WD-40’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

WDFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

