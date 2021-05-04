WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $92.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

