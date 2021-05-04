Wedbush Comments on Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corsair Gaming in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRSR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

CRSR stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.89. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 295,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,794,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 163,627 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,901,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

