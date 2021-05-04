Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 618.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 75,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 54,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,945 shares during the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $529,422.88. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CODI opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

CODI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

