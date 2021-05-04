Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.45.

WEC opened at $98.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

