Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DECK. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.00.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $346.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.92 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

