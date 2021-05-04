Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,355,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 103,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 59,498 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 49,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,427,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYD opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $40.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.