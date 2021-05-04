Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nasdaq by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after buying an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,512,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,404,000 after purchasing an additional 151,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 751.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,212,000 after buying an additional 127,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,696,498. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.43.

NDAQ opened at $162.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.38 and a 52-week high of $163.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.88. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

