Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 3,434 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,276 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $355,409,000 after purchasing an additional 239,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $326,396,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $316,321,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

NYSE:BBY opened at $117.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.71 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.