Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Acquires New Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,050 shares of company stock worth $18,556,983 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, hitting $87.68. 147,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,619,424. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $67.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

