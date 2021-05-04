Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.18. The company had a trading volume of 55,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,417. The firm has a market cap of $149.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.