Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 326 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in General Mills by 26.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,503,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after acquiring an additional 313,688 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 10.0% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in General Mills by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 193,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.72. 62,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,795,900. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

