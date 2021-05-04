WeOwn Market Cap Hits $2.89 Million (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One WeOwn coin can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. WeOwn has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $55,046.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WeOwn has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00085238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.05 or 0.00870450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,443.94 or 0.10038593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00102130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00044459 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

