WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Sells $54,480.00 in Stock

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00.

Shares of WSBC stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $37.79. 5,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,891. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.42. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $38.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,676,000 after acquiring an additional 134,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 554,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 57,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

