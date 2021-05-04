Western Forest Products (WEF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.06 per share for the quarter.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.90 million during the quarter.

TSE WEF opened at C$2.19 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.70 and a 12 month high of C$2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$821.76 million and a PE ratio of 24.89.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.85 to C$2.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

